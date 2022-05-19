English
    Godrej Consumer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,635.34 crore, up 9.04% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,635.34 crore in March 2022 up 9.04% from Rs. 1,499.74 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 417.53 crore in March 2022 up 66.55% from Rs. 250.70 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.60 crore in March 2022 up 15.56% from Rs. 349.27 crore in March 2021.

    Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 4.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.45 in March 2021.

    Godrej Consumer shares closed at 830.40 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.69% returns over the last 6 months and 1.73% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Consumer Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,603.881,785.181,466.36
    Other Operating Income31.4632.2533.38
    Total Income From Operations1,635.341,817.431,499.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials779.53704.14635.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods65.0580.0949.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-54.0393.93-21.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.6182.91119.57
    Depreciation21.3121.8821.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses123.98158.52135.87
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses250.98239.81243.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax364.91436.15315.62
    Other Income17.3818.1112.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax382.29454.26327.68
    Interest1.201.631.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax381.09452.63326.10
    Exceptional Items42.8315.38--
    P/L Before Tax423.92468.01326.10
    Tax6.3988.0175.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities417.53380.00250.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period417.53380.00250.70
    Equity Share Capital102.26102.26102.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.083.722.45
    Diluted EPS4.083.722.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.083.722.45
    Diluted EPS4.083.722.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 19, 2022 04:44 pm
