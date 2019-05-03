App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Consumer Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,356.09 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,356.09 crore in March 2019 down 1% from Rs. 1,369.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 906.86 crore in March 2019 up 207.27% from Rs. 295.13 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 420.38 crore in March 2019 up 2.11% from Rs. 411.71 crore in March 2018.

Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 8.87 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.33 in March 2018.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 654.30 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.42% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Consumer Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,325.24 1,472.31 1,329.30
Other Operating Income 30.85 33.33 40.46
Total Income From Operations 1,356.09 1,505.64 1,369.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 458.17 501.35 504.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 58.98 58.07 48.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 32.67 44.66 -16.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 72.28 88.81 102.51
Depreciation 17.38 17.44 16.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 336.35 374.22 340.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 380.26 421.09 374.08
Other Income 22.74 22.30 21.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 403.00 443.39 395.44
Interest 16.91 16.82 12.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 386.09 426.57 382.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 386.09 426.57 382.80
Tax -520.77 94.68 87.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 906.86 331.89 295.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 906.86 331.89 295.13
Equity Share Capital 102.22 102.22 68.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.87 3.25 4.33
Diluted EPS 8.87 3.25 4.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.87 3.25 4.33
Diluted EPS 8.87 3.25 4.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 3, 2019 02:51 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Consumer #Godrej Consumer Products #Personal Care #Results

