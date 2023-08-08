Godrej Consumer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,005.48 crore, up 8.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,005.48 crore in June 2023 up 8.44% from Rs. 1,849.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 390.48 crore in June 2023 up 22.2% from Rs. 319.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 678.71 crore in June 2023 up 55.7% from Rs. 435.92 crore in June 2022.

Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.12 in June 2022.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 1,030.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.58% returns over the last 6 months and 18.67% over the last 12 months.