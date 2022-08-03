 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Consumer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,849.41 crore, up 11.37% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,849.41 crore in June 2022 up 11.37% from Rs. 1,660.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 319.53 crore in June 2022 down 1.79% from Rs. 325.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 435.92 crore in June 2022 down 2.71% from Rs. 448.08 crore in June 2021.

Godrej Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.18 in June 2021.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 864.80 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.34% returns over the last 6 months and -14.97% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Consumer Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,813.71 1,603.88 1,621.17
Other Operating Income 35.70 31.46 39.48
Total Income From Operations 1,849.41 1,635.34 1,660.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 985.89 779.53 806.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 71.86 65.05 80.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -60.44 -54.03 -101.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.89 83.61 108.21
Depreciation 25.81 21.31 21.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 125.70 123.98 88.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 232.88 250.98 247.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 388.82 364.91 410.85
Other Income 21.29 17.38 16.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 410.11 382.29 427.08
Interest 0.51 1.20 1.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 409.60 381.09 425.23
Exceptional Items -- 42.83 --
P/L Before Tax 409.60 423.92 425.23
Tax 90.07 6.39 99.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 319.53 417.53 325.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 319.53 417.53 325.37
Equity Share Capital 102.26 102.26 102.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.12 4.08 3.18
Diluted EPS 3.12 4.08 3.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.12 4.08 3.18
Diluted EPS 3.12 4.08 3.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

