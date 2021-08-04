Godrej Consumer Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,660.65 crore, up 20.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,660.65 crore in June 2021 up 20.28% from Rs. 1,380.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 325.37 crore in June 2021 up 19.77% from Rs. 271.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 448.08 crore in June 2021 up 12.48% from Rs. 398.35 crore in June 2020.

Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.66 in June 2020.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 1,017.10 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.31% returns over the last 6 months and 46.98% over the last 12 months.