Godrej Consumer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,009.80 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,009.80 crore in December 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 1,817.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 458.46 crore in December 2022 up 20.65% from Rs. 380.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 585.47 crore in December 2022 up 22.96% from Rs. 476.14 crore in December 2021.

Godrej Consumer Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,974.94 1,985.03 1,785.18
Other Operating Income 34.86 -- 32.25
Total Income From Operations 2,009.80 1,985.03 1,817.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 704.06 957.95 704.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 78.19 97.92 80.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 139.08 -30.40 93.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 98.18 81.24 82.91
Depreciation 25.02 21.68 21.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 187.81 -- 158.52
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 257.75 450.33 239.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 519.71 406.31 436.15
Other Income 40.74 27.57 18.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 560.45 433.88 454.26
Interest 0.72 0.79 1.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 559.73 433.09 452.63
Exceptional Items -8.82 -18.57 15.38
P/L Before Tax 550.91 414.52 468.01
Tax 92.45 86.33 88.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 458.46 328.19 380.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 458.46 328.19 380.00
Equity Share Capital 102.27 102.26 102.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.48 3.21 3.72
Diluted EPS 4.48 3.21 3.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.48 3.21 3.72
Diluted EPS 4.48 3.21 3.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited