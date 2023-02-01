English
    Godrej Consumer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,009.80 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,009.80 crore in December 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 1,817.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 458.46 crore in December 2022 up 20.65% from Rs. 380.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 585.47 crore in December 2022 up 22.96% from Rs. 476.14 crore in December 2021.

    Godrej Consumer Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,974.941,985.031,785.18
    Other Operating Income34.86--32.25
    Total Income From Operations2,009.801,985.031,817.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials704.06957.95704.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods78.1997.9280.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks139.08-30.4093.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.1881.2482.91
    Depreciation25.0221.6821.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses187.81--158.52
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses257.75450.33239.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax519.71406.31436.15
    Other Income40.7427.5718.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax560.45433.88454.26
    Interest0.720.791.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax559.73433.09452.63
    Exceptional Items-8.82-18.5715.38
    P/L Before Tax550.91414.52468.01
    Tax92.4586.3388.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities458.46328.19380.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period458.46328.19380.00
    Equity Share Capital102.27102.26102.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.483.213.72
    Diluted EPS4.483.213.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.483.213.72
    Diluted EPS4.483.213.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited