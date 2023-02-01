Godrej Consumer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,009.80 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,009.80 crore in December 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 1,817.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 458.46 crore in December 2022 up 20.65% from Rs. 380.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 585.47 crore in December 2022 up 22.96% from Rs. 476.14 crore in December 2021.

Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.72 in December 2021.

