Godrej Consumer Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,817.43 crore, up 7.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,817.43 crore in December 2021 up 7.24% from Rs. 1,694.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 380.00 crore in December 2021 up 8.15% from Rs. 351.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 476.14 crore in December 2021 down 1.53% from Rs. 483.56 crore in December 2020.

Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.44 in December 2020.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 889.40 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.80% returns over the last 6 months and 20.94% over the last 12 months.