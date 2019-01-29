App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Consumer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,505.64 crore, up 5.66% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,505.64 crore in December 2018 up 5.66% from Rs. 1,425.04 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 331.89 crore in December 2018 up 10.97% from Rs. 299.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 460.83 crore in December 2018 up 11.31% from Rs. 414.01 crore in December 2017.

Godrej Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.39 in December 2017.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 705.45 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.27% returns over the last 6 months and -0.17% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Consumer Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,472.31 1,480.70 1,394.74
Other Operating Income 33.33 26.91 30.30
Total Income From Operations 1,505.64 1,507.61 1,425.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 501.35 573.47 524.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 58.07 75.21 66.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 44.66 -35.42 -28.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.81 76.63 99.71
Depreciation 17.44 17.40 16.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 374.22 427.38 367.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 421.09 372.94 379.13
Other Income 22.30 24.82 18.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 443.39 397.76 397.65
Interest 16.82 17.48 12.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 426.57 380.28 385.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 426.57 380.28 385.03
Tax 94.68 84.50 85.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 331.89 295.78 299.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 331.89 295.78 299.07
Equity Share Capital 102.22 102.22 68.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.25 2.89 4.39
Diluted EPS 3.25 2.89 4.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.25 2.89 4.39
Diluted EPS 3.25 2.89 4.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 29, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Consumer #Godrej Consumer Products #Personal Care #Results

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.