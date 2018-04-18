Godrej Consumer Q4 PAT seen up 18.3% YoY to Rs. 458 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Godrej Consumer to report net profit at Rs. 458 crore up 18.3% year-on-year (up 6.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,629 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 15.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 634 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.