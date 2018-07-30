Godrej Consumer Q1 PAT surges 80% to Rs 405 crore; Co announces bonus issue

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products' (GCPL) consolidated net profit for June quarter rose 80 percent on-year to Rs 405 crore driven by a favourable base and expansion in operating margin led by aggressive cost control measures.

A Reuters poll of equity analysts had estimated consolidated net profit at Rs 293 crore.

Consolidated net revenue during the quarter rose 13.7 percent to Rs 2,476 crore. Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 27.1 percent YoY at Rs 444.1 crore led by robust gross margin expansion. Meanwhile, consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 17.9 percent against 16 percent a year ago.

The deferred tax came in at Rs 116 crore as against 0.1 crore on year.

The Godrej Consumer board has approved issue of one equity share for every 2 shares held.

The company declared interim dividend at Rs. 2 per share for the financial year 2018-19. The dividend will be paid on 21 August, 2018.

The company's constant currency sales increased by 10 percent and EBITDA increased by 26 percent, led by robust gross margin expansion.

In India, the company delivered sales growth of 14 percent, with 14 percent volume growth and double-digit growth across all categories.

Household insecticide business witnessed healthy growth of 17 percent on year driven by better season and new product launches.

Revenue from Soaps category grew by 10 percent on year led by effective micro-marketing initiatives, focus on new states and strong on-ground execution.

Hair color reported healthy revenue growth of 12 percent and other brands also grew strongly by 21 percent on year . However, unbranded/export segment remained flat on yoy basis.

In International business, a recovery was witnessed in Indonesia, while the performance in Africa was relatively less.

Commenting on the financial performance of 1Q FY 2019, Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, GCPL, said, "Consumer demand is improving and we expect this recovery to sustain going forward."

Management expects both urban and rural growth to improve, rural growth to outpace urban growth on the back of remonetisation, the settling down of the GST implementation and the government’s efforts is expected to stimulate the rural economy.

"We are accelerating the pace of innovation with differentiated and unique products. Fiscal year 2019 will be our most active yet in terms of new launches. Alongside this, we continue to manage our costs prudently and make competitive brand investments for sustainable future growth," she added.