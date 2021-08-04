MARKET NEWS

Godrej Consumer Products reports 24% YoY growth in net sales in Q1; PAT up 4.7%

Godrej Consumer Products reported its consolidated EBITDA grew by 29 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 08:31 PM IST
Going forward, Godrej Consumer Products will continue to focus on product segments in home and personal care.

Going forward, Godrej Consumer Products will continue to focus on product segments in home and personal care.

 
 
Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) on August 4 reported a 24 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net sales for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2022, while its profit after tax climbed 4.7 percent. The company registered net sales of Rs 2,863 crore as compared to Rs 2,311 crore in the year-ago period. Profit after tax stood at Rs 414 crore as opposed to Rs 395 crore in Q1 FY21.

“We had a strong start to the year, delivering double-digit profitable sales growth. Consolidated sales grew by 24 percent and EBITDA grew by 29 percent. Our 2-year CAGR on consolidated sales was 11 percent and EBITDA was 15 percent,” said Nisaba Godrej, Chairperson, and Managing Director, GCPL.

The company’s revenue from India business surged 20 percent to Rs 1,661 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to Rs 1,381 crore in the corresponding period last year. Its sales volume in the country rose 15 percent YoY in Q1.

“Our Africa, USA, and Middle East business continued its robust growth trajectory, growing at 59 percent in INR and 60 percent in constant currency terms. Our Indonesian business grew 1 percent in INR while growth in constant currency terms remained flat,” she informed.

The company’s revenue from the Indonesia market was up 1.43 percent to Rs 411.47 crore in Q1, while the Africa market reported a 59 percent jump to Rs 694 crore.

Category-wise, Godrej informed, GCPL saw strong double-digit sales growth in the home care and personal care categories. “Home care grew by 14 percent and personal care grew by 29 percent. The sub-categories within home care and personal care saw broad-based growth,” she added.

Going forward, the company will continue to focus on product segments in home and personal care, such as household insecticides, personal wash and hygiene, and hair care, which are witnessing strong demand. It is also strengthening chain operations and distribution networks while ramping up digital capabilities and new channels like e-commerce and chemists.

The company also announced the stepping down of Adi Godrej, the Chairman of the Godrej Group from the GCPL’s board today. The 79-year-old patriarch will continue to be the Chairman Emeritus of the company.

Also, Sameer Shah, GCPL’s current Head of Finance and Investor Relations, will take over as the Chief Financial Officer of the company as its current CFO V Srinivasan has resigned to pursue other opportunities.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #GCPL Q1 earnings #GCPL Q1 results #Godrej Consumer Products Q1 results
first published: Aug 4, 2021 08:31 pm

