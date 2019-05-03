Godrej Consumer Products Q4 profit jumps 51% at Rs 935.2 crore

Godrej Consumer Products has reported 51 percent jump in its Q4FY19 net profit at Rs 935.2 crore against Rs 617.19 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was down at Rs 2,452.6 crore against Rs 2531.15 crore.

The tax write-back for the quarter was at Rs 533 crore

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined by 4 percent at Rs 578 crore against Rs 602.5 crore, while margin was at 23.6 percent versus 23.8 percent.

Company's India revenue down 1 percent at Rs 1,356 crore, while Africa revenue up 13.2 percent at Rs 587 crore.

The India business EBIT rose to Rs 403 crore, Indonesia EBIT jumped 36.2 percent to Rs 132 crore, while Africa EBIT was flat at Rs 46 crore, YoY.

At 13:32 hrs Godrej Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 635.40, down Rs 17.30, or 2.65 percent on the BSE.