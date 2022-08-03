Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Result | Profit falls 17% to Rs 345 crore, constant currency revenue growth at 9%

live bse live

Godrej Consumer Products on August 3 reported a 16.57 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 345 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by higher input costs and advertising expenses. The sequential decline was 5 percent.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,125 crore for the June FY23 quarter with India business growing 12 percent.

Africa, the US and the Middle East regions delivered the seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit sales growth, growing 12 percent in Q1FY23 YoY but Indonesia and Latin America, and SAARC clocked 9 percent and 5 percent decline, respectively, in revenue, the company said in its BSE filing.

The topline growth on a sequential basis was 7.2 percent and in constant currency terms it was 9 percent YoY.

At the operating level, EBITDA fell 13.5 percent YoY to Rs 520.8 crore but sequentially, it grew 12.5 percent and the margin contracted by 414 bps YoY to 16.66 percent. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

The India EBITDA margin at 22.5 percent contracted 380 bps year-on-year, on a gross margin decline of around 660 bps (due to higher commodity inflation), increase in working media by around 140 bps to drive category development and mitigated through reduction in controllable costs (employee benefit expenses and other expenses) by around 450 bps, Godrej Consumer said.

With inflationary pressures abating, the company expects a recovery in consumption and gross margins alongside continued higher marketing investments with a significant focus on reducing controllable costs.

On the segment front, India home-care business lost 4 percent YoY to Rs 663 crore but personal care business growth was strong at 25 percent YoY to Rs 1,088 crore for the June FY23 quarter.

The stock price was down half a percent at Rs 860.85 on the NSE at the time of writing this article.