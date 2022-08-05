Godrej Consumer Products: Largely pricing-led growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q1FY23 results of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL; CMP: Rs 854; Market capitalisation: Rs 87359 crore) were in line with Street expectations. On a 3-year CAGR (compounded annual growth rate), consolidated volumes grew by 3 percent and India volumes grew by 4 percent. India (57 percent of consolidated revenues) grew by 12 percent mainly due to pricing, while volume saw a decline of 6 percent year on year (YoY). Personal care grew by 25 percent, while home care declined by...