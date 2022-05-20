HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Godrej Consumer Products: International business dampens the show

Nandish Shah   •

Investors need to watch category development and increasing penetration as they will lead to higher volume and revenue growth

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL; CMP: Rs 795; Market capitalisation: Rs 81,326 crore) saw its India business growing by 9 percent, and the US, Africa and Middle East business growing 14 percent in constant currency (CC) terms. Latin America and SAARC saw a 26 percent growth while Indonesia business declined 16 percent. India business (57 percent of consolidated revenues and 75 percent of earnings before interest and taxes): Revenues grew by 9 percent on the back of a volume decline...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers