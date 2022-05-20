Godrej Consumer Products: International business dampens the show

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL; CMP: Rs 795; Market capitalisation: Rs 81,326 crore) saw its India business growing by 9 percent, and the US, Africa and Middle East business growing 14 percent in constant currency (CC) terms. Latin America and SAARC saw a 26 percent growth while Indonesia business declined 16 percent. India business (57 percent of consolidated revenues and 75 percent of earnings before interest and taxes): Revenues grew by 9 percent on the back of a volume decline...