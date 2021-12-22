MARKET NEWS

Earnings

Godrej Consumer Products: Higher category penetration, focus on core portfolio key strategy

In the short term, GCPL may face pressure on margins due to higher raw material prices

Nandish Shah
December 22, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
Godrej Consumer Products: Higher category penetration, focus on core portfolio key strategy

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL; CMP: Rs 936; Market Capitalisation: Rs 95,755 crore) held a virtual analyst meet on 20th December after new CEO Sudhir Sitapati took over with an objective to put in place a new roadmap, his aspirations and strategies. We remain optimistic about the growth plans through higher category penetration and focus on core portfolios. In the short term, the management does not intend to enter newer categories. First, let us try to understand the short- to medium-term impact...

