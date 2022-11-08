 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Consumer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,391.92 crore, up 7.22% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,391.92 crore in September 2022 up 7.22% from Rs. 3,163.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 358.86 crore in September 2022 down 25.06% from Rs. 478.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 581.98 crore in September 2022 down 14.69% from Rs. 682.23 crore in September 2021.

Godrej Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.68 in September 2021.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 829.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.48% returns over the last 6 months and -14.64% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Consumer Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,391.92 3,094.31 3,163.65
Other Operating Income -- 30.66 --
Total Income From Operations 3,391.92 3,124.97 3,163.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,705.09 1,629.23 1,439.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 100.70 73.67 102.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.67 -33.70 45.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 259.32 259.66 257.76
Depreciation 53.32 57.06 50.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 201.39 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 822.37 473.92 658.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 488.79 463.74 608.71
Other Income 39.87 27.52 22.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 528.66 491.26 631.35
Interest 48.25 35.06 24.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 480.41 456.20 606.84
Exceptional Items -22.67 -1.83 -1.44
P/L Before Tax 457.74 454.37 605.40
Tax 98.88 109.25 126.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 358.86 345.12 478.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 358.86 345.12 478.68
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 358.86 345.12 478.89
Equity Share Capital 102.26 102.26 102.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.51 3.37 4.68
Diluted EPS 3.51 3.37 4.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.51 3.37 4.68
Diluted EPS 3.51 3.37 4.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Consumer #Godrej Consumer Products #Personal Care #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:34 pm
