    Godrej Consumer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,391.92 crore, up 7.22% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,391.92 crore in September 2022 up 7.22% from Rs. 3,163.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 358.86 crore in September 2022 down 25.06% from Rs. 478.89 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 581.98 crore in September 2022 down 14.69% from Rs. 682.23 crore in September 2021.

    Godrej Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.68 in September 2021.

    Godrej Consumer shares closed at 829.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.48% returns over the last 6 months and -14.64% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Consumer Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,391.923,094.313,163.65
    Other Operating Income--30.66--
    Total Income From Operations3,391.923,124.973,163.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,705.091,629.231,439.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods100.7073.67102.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.67-33.7045.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost259.32259.66257.76
    Depreciation53.3257.0650.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--201.39--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses822.37473.92658.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax488.79463.74608.71
    Other Income39.8727.5222.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax528.66491.26631.35
    Interest48.2535.0624.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax480.41456.20606.84
    Exceptional Items-22.67-1.83-1.44
    P/L Before Tax457.74454.37605.40
    Tax98.88109.25126.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities358.86345.12478.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period358.86345.12478.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates358.86345.12478.89
    Equity Share Capital102.26102.26102.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.513.374.68
    Diluted EPS3.513.374.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.513.374.68
    Diluted EPS3.513.374.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
