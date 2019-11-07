Godrej Consumer Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,630.20 crore, down 1.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,630.20 crore in September 2019 down 1.09% from Rs. 2,659.18 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.88 crore in September 2019 down 28.36% from Rs. 577.73 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 598.46 crore in September 2019 up 16.7% from Rs. 512.83 crore in September 2018.

Godrej Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.65 in September 2018.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 741.55 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.60% returns over the last 6 months and 6.06% over the last 12 months.