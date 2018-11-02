Godrej Consumer Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,659.18 crore, Up 6.09% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,641.79 2,448.52 2,496.93 Other Operating Income 17.39 27.50 9.63 Total Income From Operations 2,659.18 2,476.02 2,506.56 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,127.07 974.60 847.87 Purchase of Traded Goods 65.18 145.82 130.52 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 63.51 -25.82 118.51 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 256.87 296.15 262.11 Depreciation 42.57 42.13 38.57 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 211.81 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 659.72 641.11 403.94 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 444.26 402.03 493.23 Other Income 26.00 30.95 18.98 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 470.26 432.98 512.21 Interest 61.22 47.73 40.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 409.04 385.25 472.06 Exceptional Items 259.72 -6.42 -4.42 P/L Before Tax 668.76 378.83 467.64 Tax 91.14 -25.98 106.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 577.62 404.81 361.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 577.62 404.81 361.60 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.11 0.23 0.35 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 577.73 405.04 361.95 Equity Share Capital 102.22 68.13 68.13 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.65 5.95 5.31 Diluted EPS 5.65 5.95 5.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.65 5.95 5.31 Diluted EPS 5.65 5.95 5.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited