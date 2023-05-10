English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Godrej Consumer Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,200.16 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:Net Sales at Rs 3,200.16 crore in March 2023 up 9.75% from Rs. 2,915.82 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 452.14 crore in March 2023 up 24.47% from Rs. 363.24 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 698.78 crore in March 2023 up 42.22% from Rs. 491.34 crore in March 2022.
    Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.55 in March 2022.Godrej Consumer shares closed at 951.30 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.98% returns over the last 6 months and 23.34% over the last 12 months.
    Godrej Consumer Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,172.213,567.722,894.15
    Other Operating Income27.9531.2021.67
    Total Income From Operations3,200.163,598.922,915.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,408.791,441.561,459.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods50.1880.6373.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks48.38235.93-59.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost300.78291.72273.25
    Depreciation68.5957.3254.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses224.48275.78185.05
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses526.68546.66516.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax572.28669.32413.57
    Other Income57.9143.1523.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax630.19712.47437.33
    Interest52.5139.9232.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax577.68672.55404.52
    Exceptional Items-22.17-7.44-20.53
    P/L Before Tax555.51665.11383.99
    Tax103.37118.7720.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities452.14546.34363.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period452.14546.34363.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates452.14546.34363.24
    Equity Share Capital102.27102.27102.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.425.343.55
    Diluted EPS4.425.343.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.425.343.55
    Diluted EPS4.425.343.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Consumer #Godrej Consumer Products #Personal Care #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:32 pm