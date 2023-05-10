Godrej Consumer Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,200.16 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:Net Sales at Rs 3,200.16 crore in March 2023 up 9.75% from Rs. 2,915.82 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 452.14 crore in March 2023 up 24.47% from Rs. 363.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 698.78 crore in March 2023 up 42.22% from Rs. 491.34 crore in March 2022.
Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.55 in March 2022.
|Godrej Consumer shares closed at 951.30 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.98% returns over the last 6 months and 23.34% over the last 12 months.
|Godrej Consumer Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,172.21
|3,567.72
|2,894.15
|Other Operating Income
|27.95
|31.20
|21.67
|Total Income From Operations
|3,200.16
|3,598.92
|2,915.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,408.79
|1,441.56
|1,459.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|50.18
|80.63
|73.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|48.38
|235.93
|-59.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|300.78
|291.72
|273.25
|Depreciation
|68.59
|57.32
|54.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|224.48
|275.78
|185.05
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|526.68
|546.66
|516.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|572.28
|669.32
|413.57
|Other Income
|57.91
|43.15
|23.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|630.19
|712.47
|437.33
|Interest
|52.51
|39.92
|32.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|577.68
|672.55
|404.52
|Exceptional Items
|-22.17
|-7.44
|-20.53
|P/L Before Tax
|555.51
|665.11
|383.99
|Tax
|103.37
|118.77
|20.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|452.14
|546.34
|363.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|452.14
|546.34
|363.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|452.14
|546.34
|363.24
|Equity Share Capital
|102.27
|102.27
|102.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.42
|5.34
|3.55
|Diluted EPS
|4.42
|5.34
|3.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.42
|5.34
|3.55
|Diluted EPS
|4.42
|5.34
|3.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited