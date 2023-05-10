Godrej Consumer Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,200.16 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,172.21 3,567.72 2,894.15 Other Operating Income 27.95 31.20 21.67 Total Income From Operations 3,200.16 3,598.92 2,915.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,408.79 1,441.56 1,459.04 Purchase of Traded Goods 50.18 80.63 73.95 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 48.38 235.93 -59.59 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 300.78 291.72 273.25 Depreciation 68.59 57.32 54.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 224.48 275.78 185.05 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 526.68 546.66 516.54 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 572.28 669.32 413.57 Other Income 57.91 43.15 23.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 630.19 712.47 437.33 Interest 52.51 39.92 32.81 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 577.68 672.55 404.52 Exceptional Items -22.17 -7.44 -20.53 P/L Before Tax 555.51 665.11 383.99 Tax 103.37 118.77 20.76 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 452.14 546.34 363.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 452.14 546.34 363.23 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 452.14 546.34 363.24 Equity Share Capital 102.27 102.27 102.26 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.42 5.34 3.55 Diluted EPS 4.42 5.34 3.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.42 5.34 3.55 Diluted EPS 4.42 5.34 3.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited