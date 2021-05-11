Godrej Consumer Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,730.74 crore, up 26.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,730.74 crore in March 2021 up 26.79% from Rs. 2,153.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 365.84 crore in March 2021 up 59.13% from Rs. 229.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 565.57 crore in March 2021 up 7.58% from Rs. 525.70 crore in March 2020.

Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2020.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 709.25 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.76% returns over the last 6 months and 37.24% over the last 12 months.