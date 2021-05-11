MARKET NEWS

Godrej Consumer Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,730.74 crore, up 26.79% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 08:48 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,730.74 crore in March 2021 up 26.79% from Rs. 2,153.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 365.84 crore in March 2021 up 59.13% from Rs. 229.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 565.57 crore in March 2021 up 7.58% from Rs. 525.70 crore in March 2020.

Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2020.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 709.25 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.76% returns over the last 6 months and 37.24% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Consumer Products
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,705.693,025.292,132.69
Other Operating Income25.0530.1321.11
Total Income From Operations2,730.743,055.422,153.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,220.621,210.70973.45
Purchase of Traded Goods61.16111.1784.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-73.3851.39-147.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost308.38286.48223.70
Depreciation54.4849.0953.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses190.88229.06--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses474.08473.17543.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax494.52644.36423.37
Other Income16.5715.0349.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax511.09659.39472.53
Interest22.9024.0561.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax488.19635.34411.03
Exceptional Items-63.826.51-73.43
P/L Before Tax424.37641.85337.60
Tax58.57139.95107.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities365.80501.90230.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period365.80501.90230.11
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.040.18-0.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates365.84502.08229.90
Equity Share Capital102.25102.25102.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.584.912.25
Diluted EPS3.584.912.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.584.912.25
Diluted EPS3.584.912.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2021 08:44 pm

