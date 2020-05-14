Godrej Consumer Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,153.80 crore, down 12.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,153.80 crore in March 2020 down 12.18% from Rs. 2,452.58 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.90 crore in March 2020 down 75.42% from Rs. 935.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 525.70 crore in March 2020 down 13.4% from Rs. 607.06 crore in March 2019.

Godrej Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.15 in March 2019.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 534.45 on May 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.72% returns over the last 6 months and -16.56% over the last 12 months.