Godrej Consumer Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,452.58 crore, down 3.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,452.58 crore in March 2019 down 3.02% from Rs. 2,528.89 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 935.24 crore in March 2019 up 51.53% from Rs. 617.19 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 607.06 crore in March 2019 down 3.01% from Rs. 625.87 crore in March 2018.

Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 9.15 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.06 in March 2018.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 654.30 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.42% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.