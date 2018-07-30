App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 02:36 PM IST

Godrej Consumer consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,476.02 crore

Godrej Consumer Products has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 2,476.02 crore and a net profit of Rs 405.04 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Godrej Consumer Products has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 2,476.02 crore and a net profit of Rs 405.04 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 2,177.30 crore and net profit was Rs 225.17 crore.
Godrej Consumer shares closed at 1,308.40 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given 23.43% returns over the last 6 months and 21.82% over the last 12 months.
Godrej Consumer Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,448.52 2,494.41 2,172.75
Other Operating Income 27.50 34.48 4.55
Total Income From Operations 2,476.02 2,528.89 2,177.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 974.60 965.13 888.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 145.82 135.47 152.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.82 -63.00 -27.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 296.15 274.76 240.37
Depreciation 42.13 40.14 37.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 190.58
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 641.11 619.65 383.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 402.03 556.74 312.07
Other Income 30.95 28.99 23.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 432.98 585.73 335.72
Interest 47.73 42.24 39.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 385.25 543.49 296.01
Exceptional Items -6.42 193.81 -7.40
P/L Before Tax 378.83 737.30 288.61
Tax -25.98 120.40 63.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 404.81 616.90 225.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 404.81 616.90 225.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.23 0.29 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 405.04 617.19 225.17
Equity Share Capital 68.13 68.13 68.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.95 9.06 3.30
Diluted EPS 5.95 9.06 3.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.95 9.06 3.30
Diluted EPS 5.95 9.06 3.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 02:25 pm

tags #Godrej Consumer #Godrej Consumer Products #Personal Care #Results

