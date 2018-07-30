Godrej Consumer consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,476.02 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,448.52 2,494.41 2,172.75 Other Operating Income 27.50 34.48 4.55 Total Income From Operations 2,476.02 2,528.89 2,177.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 974.60 965.13 888.46 Purchase of Traded Goods 145.82 135.47 152.50 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.82 -63.00 -27.65 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 296.15 274.76 240.37 Depreciation 42.13 40.14 37.36 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 190.58 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 641.11 619.65 383.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 402.03 556.74 312.07 Other Income 30.95 28.99 23.65 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 432.98 585.73 335.72 Interest 47.73 42.24 39.71 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 385.25 543.49 296.01 Exceptional Items -6.42 193.81 -7.40 P/L Before Tax 378.83 737.30 288.61 Tax -25.98 120.40 63.44 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 404.81 616.90 225.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 404.81 616.90 225.17 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.23 0.29 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 405.04 617.19 225.17 Equity Share Capital 68.13 68.13 68.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.95 9.06 3.30 Diluted EPS 5.95 9.06 3.30 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.95 9.06 3.30 Diluted EPS 5.95 9.06 3.30 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited