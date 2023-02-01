Godrej Consumer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,598.92 crore, up 8.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,598.92 crore in December 2022 up 8.97% from Rs. 3,302.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 546.34 crore in December 2022 up 3.55% from Rs. 527.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 769.79 crore in December 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 690.39 crore in December 2021.