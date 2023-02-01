 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Consumer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,598.92 crore, up 8.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,598.92 crore in December 2022 up 8.97% from Rs. 3,302.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 546.34 crore in December 2022 up 3.55% from Rs. 527.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 769.79 crore in December 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 690.39 crore in December 2021.

Godrej Consumer Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,567.72 3,391.92 3,273.63
Other Operating Income 31.20 -- 28.95
Total Income From Operations 3,598.92 3,391.92 3,302.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,441.56 1,705.09 1,428.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 80.63 100.70 87.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 235.93 -37.67 113.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 291.72 259.32 282.76
Depreciation 57.32 53.32 54.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 275.78 -- 228.63
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 546.66 822.37 493.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 669.32 488.79 613.81
Other Income 43.15 39.87 22.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 712.47 528.66 636.22
Interest 39.92 48.25 25.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 672.55 480.41 610.67
Exceptional Items -7.44 -22.67 13.77
P/L Before Tax 665.11 457.74 624.44
Tax 118.77 98.88 97.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 546.34 358.86 527.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 546.34 358.86 527.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.31
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 546.34 358.86 527.60
Equity Share Capital 102.27 102.26 102.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.34 3.51 5.16
Diluted EPS 5.34 3.51 5.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.34 3.51 5.16
Diluted EPS 5.34 3.51 5.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
