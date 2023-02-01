English
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM's Big Announcements
    Godrej Consumer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,598.92 crore, up 8.97% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,598.92 crore in December 2022 up 8.97% from Rs. 3,302.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 546.34 crore in December 2022 up 3.55% from Rs. 527.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 769.79 crore in December 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 690.39 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,567.723,391.923,273.63
    Other Operating Income31.20--28.95
    Total Income From Operations3,598.923,391.923,302.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,441.561,705.091,428.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods80.63100.7087.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks235.93-37.67113.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost291.72259.32282.76
    Depreciation57.3253.3254.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses275.78--228.63
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses546.66822.37493.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax669.32488.79613.81
    Other Income43.1539.8722.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax712.47528.66636.22
    Interest39.9248.2525.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax672.55480.41610.67
    Exceptional Items-7.44-22.6713.77
    P/L Before Tax665.11457.74624.44
    Tax118.7798.8897.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities546.34358.86527.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period546.34358.86527.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.31
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates546.34358.86527.60
    Equity Share Capital102.27102.26102.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.343.515.16
    Diluted EPS5.343.515.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.343.515.16
    Diluted EPS5.343.515.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
