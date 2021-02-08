MARKET NEWS

Godrej Consumer Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,055.42 crore, up 9.98% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,055.42 crore in December 2020 up 9.98% from Rs. 2,778.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 502.08 crore in December 2020 up 12.78% from Rs. 445.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 708.48 crore in December 2020 up 8.3% from Rs. 654.18 crore in December 2019.

Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.35 in December 2019.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 749.15 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.62% returns over the last 6 months and 13.28% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Consumer Products
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,025.292,893.862,755.08
Other Operating Income30.1321.2622.97
Total Income From Operations3,055.422,915.122,778.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,210.701,302.351,065.64
Purchase of Traded Goods111.1797.0277.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks51.39-116.0759.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost286.48266.72268.73
Depreciation49.0950.9449.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses229.06208.56--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses473.17483.69676.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax644.36621.91581.62
Other Income15.0313.9423.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax659.39635.85605.14
Interest24.0531.3447.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax635.34604.51557.41
Exceptional Items6.51-0.34-4.36
P/L Before Tax641.85604.17553.05
Tax139.95146.30108.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities501.90457.87444.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period501.90457.87444.63
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.180.150.57
Net P/L After M.I & Associates502.08458.02445.20
Equity Share Capital102.25102.25102.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.914.484.35
Diluted EPS4.914.484.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.914.484.35
Diluted EPS4.914.484.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 8, 2021 04:11 pm

