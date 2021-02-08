Godrej Consumer Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,055.42 crore, up 9.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,055.42 crore in December 2020 up 9.98% from Rs. 2,778.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 502.08 crore in December 2020 up 12.78% from Rs. 445.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 708.48 crore in December 2020 up 8.3% from Rs. 654.18 crore in December 2019.

Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.35 in December 2019.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 749.15 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.62% returns over the last 6 months and 13.28% over the last 12 months.