Godrej Consumer Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,778.05 crore, up 1.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,778.05 crore in December 2019 up 1.98% from Rs. 2,723.98 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 445.20 crore in December 2019 up 5.12% from Rs. 423.52 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 654.18 crore in December 2019 up 3.61% from Rs. 631.37 crore in December 2018.

Godrej Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 4.35 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.14 in December 2018.

Godrej Consumer shares closed at 683.50 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.22% returns over the last 6 months and -1.44% over the last 12 months.