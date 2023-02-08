English
    Godrej Agrovet third-quarter profit jumps on animal food demand

    The agribusiness company has been grabbing market share in the cattle feed business, which has boosted revenue for several quarters and helped to soften the blow from high costs at its vegetable oil unit.

    Reuters
    February 08, 2023 / 07:07 PM IST
    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    India's Godrej Agrovet Ltd reported a 78.9% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped in part by strong demand across its mainstay animal food business.

    The agribusiness company has been grabbing market share in the cattle feed business, which has boosted revenue for several quarters and helped to soften the blow from high costs at its vegetable oil unit.

    The Mumbai-based company's consolidated net profit rose to 1.16 billion Indian rupees ($14.06 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 650.6 million rupees a year earlier.

    The company's results during the third quarter a year earlier were hit by one-time expenses of 172.8 million rupees related to classification of flavored milk under India's Goods and Services Tax regime.