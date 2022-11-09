 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Godrej Agrovet Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,797.96 crore, up 6.4% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,797.96 crore in September 2022 up 6.4% from Rs. 1,689.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.05 crore in September 2022 down 26.61% from Rs. 99.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.07 crore in September 2022 down 15.74% from Rs. 166.23 crore in September 2021.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.18 in September 2021.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 495.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.89% returns over the last 6 months and -20.85% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Agrovet
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,797.96 1,838.86 1,687.66
Other Operating Income -- 10.75 2.19
Total Income From Operations 1,797.96 1,849.61 1,689.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,390.34 1,489.69 1,297.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.80 42.35 74.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.23 -6.06 -45.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.02 74.15 63.84
Depreciation 24.76 23.96 22.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 150.90 132.20 141.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.91 93.32 134.05
Other Income 14.40 6.93 9.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.31 100.25 143.47
Interest 17.71 14.43 10.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.60 85.82 132.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 97.60 85.82 132.55
Tax 24.55 22.03 33.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.05 63.79 99.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.05 63.79 99.53
Equity Share Capital 192.16 192.16 192.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.80 3.32 5.18
Diluted EPS 3.80 3.32 5.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.80 3.32 5.18
Diluted EPS 3.80 3.32 5.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Agrovet #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:30 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.