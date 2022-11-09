English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Godrej Agrovet Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,797.96 crore, up 6.4% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,797.96 crore in September 2022 up 6.4% from Rs. 1,689.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.05 crore in September 2022 down 26.61% from Rs. 99.53 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.07 crore in September 2022 down 15.74% from Rs. 166.23 crore in September 2021.

    Godrej Agrovet EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.18 in September 2021.

    Close

    Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 495.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.89% returns over the last 6 months and -20.85% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Agrovet
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,797.961,838.861,687.66
    Other Operating Income--10.752.19
    Total Income From Operations1,797.961,849.611,689.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,390.341,489.691,297.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.8042.3574.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.23-6.06-45.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.0274.1563.84
    Depreciation24.7623.9622.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses150.90132.20141.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.9193.32134.05
    Other Income14.406.939.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.31100.25143.47
    Interest17.7114.4310.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.6085.82132.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.6085.82132.55
    Tax24.5522.0333.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.0563.7999.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.0563.7999.53
    Equity Share Capital192.16192.16192.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.803.325.18
    Diluted EPS3.803.325.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.803.325.18
    Diluted EPS3.803.325.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Agrovet #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:30 am