Godrej Agrovet Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,689.85 crore, up 35.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,689.85 crore in September 2021 up 35.89% from Rs. 1,243.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.53 crore in September 2021 up 20.25% from Rs. 82.77 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.23 crore in September 2021 up 22.29% from Rs. 135.93 crore in September 2020.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.31 in September 2020.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 631.20 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.12% returns over the last 6 months and 26.76% over the last 12 months.