Godrej Agrovet Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,689.85 crore, up 35.89% Y-o-Y

November 10, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,689.85 crore in September 2021 up 35.89% from Rs. 1,243.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.53 crore in September 2021 up 20.25% from Rs. 82.77 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.23 crore in September 2021 up 22.29% from Rs. 135.93 crore in September 2020.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.31 in September 2020.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 631.20 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.12% returns over the last 6 months and 26.76% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,687.661,543.381,231.77
Other Operating Income2.194.9611.76
Total Income From Operations1,689.851,548.341,243.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,297.771,129.97859.79
Purchase of Traded Goods74.8383.7191.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.18-3.08-9.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost63.8462.6861.75
Depreciation22.7622.9521.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses141.78125.33116.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.05126.78101.80
Other Income9.4211.1812.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.47137.96114.22
Interest10.929.717.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax132.55128.25107.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax132.55128.25107.02
Tax33.0232.8424.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities99.5395.4182.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period99.5395.4182.77
Equity Share Capital192.11192.10192.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.184.974.31
Diluted EPS5.184.974.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.184.974.31
Diluted EPS5.184.974.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2021 01:44 pm

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

