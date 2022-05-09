 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Agrovet Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,400.31 crore, up 45.29% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,400.31 crore in March 2022 up 45.29% from Rs. 963.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.53 crore in March 2022 up 140.03% from Rs. 33.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.18 crore in March 2022 up 61.43% from Rs. 80.64 crore in March 2021.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2021.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 526.05 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.66% returns over the last 6 months and 1.78% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Agrovet
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,395.30 1,544.10 956.32
Other Operating Income 5.01 -- 7.51
Total Income From Operations 1,400.31 1,544.10 963.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,087.26 1,235.42 697.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.20 35.57 31.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.31 -33.36 15.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 77.97 66.60 49.53
Depreciation 23.57 23.61 21.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 112.58 142.60 99.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.42 73.66 48.47
Other Income 45.19 40.95 10.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.61 114.61 58.68
Interest 10.92 10.76 15.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.69 103.85 43.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 95.69 103.85 43.23
Tax 15.16 19.11 9.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.53 84.74 33.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.53 84.74 33.55
Equity Share Capital 192.11 192.11 192.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.19 4.41 1.75
Diluted EPS 4.19 4.41 1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.19 4.41 1.75
Diluted EPS 4.19 4.41 1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
