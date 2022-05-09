English
    Godrej Agrovet Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,400.31 crore, up 45.29% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,400.31 crore in March 2022 up 45.29% from Rs. 963.83 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.53 crore in March 2022 up 140.03% from Rs. 33.55 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.18 crore in March 2022 up 61.43% from Rs. 80.64 crore in March 2021.

    Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2021.

    Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 526.05 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.66% returns over the last 6 months and 1.78% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Agrovet
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,395.301,544.10956.32
    Other Operating Income5.01--7.51
    Total Income From Operations1,400.311,544.10963.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,087.261,235.42697.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.2035.5731.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.31-33.3615.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.9766.6049.53
    Depreciation23.5723.6121.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.58142.6099.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.4273.6648.47
    Other Income45.1940.9510.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.61114.6158.68
    Interest10.9210.7615.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.69103.8543.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax95.69103.8543.23
    Tax15.1619.119.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.5384.7433.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.5384.7433.55
    Equity Share Capital192.11192.11192.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.194.411.75
    Diluted EPS4.194.411.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.194.411.75
    Diluted EPS4.194.411.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
