Godrej Agrovet Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,400.31 crore, up 45.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,400.31 crore in March 2022 up 45.29% from Rs. 963.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.53 crore in March 2022 up 140.03% from Rs. 33.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.18 crore in March 2022 up 61.43% from Rs. 80.64 crore in March 2021.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2021.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 526.05 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.66% returns over the last 6 months and 1.78% over the last 12 months.