Godrej Agrovet Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,849.61 crore, up 19.46% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,849.61 crore in June 2022 up 19.46% from Rs. 1,548.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.79 crore in June 2022 down 33.14% from Rs. 95.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.21 crore in June 2022 down 22.81% from Rs. 160.91 crore in June 2021.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.97 in June 2021.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 504.20 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.75% returns over the last 6 months and -23.44% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Agrovet
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,838.86 1,395.30 1,543.38
Other Operating Income 10.75 5.01 4.96
Total Income From Operations 1,849.61 1,400.31 1,548.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,489.69 1,087.26 1,129.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.35 18.20 83.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.06 19.31 -3.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 74.15 77.97 62.68
Depreciation 23.96 23.57 22.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.20 112.58 125.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.32 61.42 126.78
Other Income 6.93 45.19 11.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.25 106.61 137.96
Interest 14.43 10.92 9.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.82 95.69 128.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.82 95.69 128.25
Tax 22.03 15.16 32.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.79 80.53 95.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.79 80.53 95.41
Equity Share Capital 192.16 192.11 192.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.32 4.19 4.97
Diluted EPS 3.32 4.19 4.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.32 4.19 4.97
Diluted EPS 3.32 4.19 4.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:41 pm
