Godrej Agrovet Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,740.51 crore, up 12.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:Net Sales at Rs 1,740.51 crore in December 2022 up 12.72% from Rs. 1,544.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.17 crore in December 2022 up 60.69% from Rs. 84.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.11 crore in December 2022 up 52.01% from Rs. 138.22 crore in December 2021.
Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 7.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.41 in December 2021. Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 449.80 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.11% returns over the last 6 months and -11.19% over the last 12 months.
Godrej Agrovet
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,740.511,797.961,544.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,740.511,797.961,544.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,333.681,390.341,235.42
Purchase of Traded Goods25.0851.8035.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks53.9010.23-33.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost78.4669.0266.60
Depreciation25.2924.7623.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses138.03150.90142.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.07100.9173.66
Other Income98.7514.4040.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax184.82115.31114.61
Interest15.7117.7110.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax169.1197.60103.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax169.1197.60103.85
Tax32.9424.5519.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.1773.0584.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.1773.0584.74
Equity Share Capital192.16192.16192.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.093.804.41
Diluted EPS7.083.804.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.093.804.41
Diluted EPS7.083.804.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

