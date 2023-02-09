Godrej Agrovet Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,740.51 crore, up 12.72% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,740.51 1,797.96 1,544.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,740.51 1,797.96 1,544.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,333.68 1,390.34 1,235.42 Purchase of Traded Goods 25.08 51.80 35.57 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 53.90 10.23 -33.36 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 78.46 69.02 66.60 Depreciation 25.29 24.76 23.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 138.03 150.90 142.60 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.07 100.91 73.66 Other Income 98.75 14.40 40.95 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 184.82 115.31 114.61 Interest 15.71 17.71 10.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 169.11 97.60 103.85 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 169.11 97.60 103.85 Tax 32.94 24.55 19.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 136.17 73.05 84.74 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 136.17 73.05 84.74 Equity Share Capital 192.16 192.16 192.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.09 3.80 4.41 Diluted EPS 7.08 3.80 4.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.09 3.80 4.41 Diluted EPS 7.08 3.80 4.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited