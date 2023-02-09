Godrej Agrovet Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,740.51 crore, up 12.72% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:Net Sales at Rs 1,740.51 crore in December 2022 up 12.72% from Rs. 1,544.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.17 crore in December 2022 up 60.69% from Rs. 84.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.11 crore in December 2022 up 52.01% from Rs. 138.22 crore in December 2021.
Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 7.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.41 in December 2021.
|Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 449.80 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.11% returns over the last 6 months and -11.19% over the last 12 months.
|Godrej Agrovet
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,740.51
|1,797.96
|1,544.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,740.51
|1,797.96
|1,544.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,333.68
|1,390.34
|1,235.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.08
|51.80
|35.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|53.90
|10.23
|-33.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|78.46
|69.02
|66.60
|Depreciation
|25.29
|24.76
|23.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|138.03
|150.90
|142.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|86.07
|100.91
|73.66
|Other Income
|98.75
|14.40
|40.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|184.82
|115.31
|114.61
|Interest
|15.71
|17.71
|10.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|169.11
|97.60
|103.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|169.11
|97.60
|103.85
|Tax
|32.94
|24.55
|19.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|136.17
|73.05
|84.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|136.17
|73.05
|84.74
|Equity Share Capital
|192.16
|192.16
|192.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.09
|3.80
|4.41
|Diluted EPS
|7.08
|3.80
|4.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.09
|3.80
|4.41
|Diluted EPS
|7.08
|3.80
|4.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited