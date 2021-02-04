Godrej Agrovet Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,077.20 crore, down 19.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,077.20 crore in December 2020 down 19.2% from Rs. 1,333.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.21 crore in December 2020 up 68.01% from Rs. 45.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.04 crore in December 2020 up 29.32% from Rs. 88.96 crore in December 2019.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.36 in December 2019.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 530.80 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.03% returns over the last 6 months and -6.88% over the last 12 months.