MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Godrej Agrovet Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,077.20 crore, down 19.2% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 05:52 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,077.20 crore in December 2020 down 19.2% from Rs. 1,333.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.21 crore in December 2020 up 68.01% from Rs. 45.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.04 crore in December 2020 up 29.32% from Rs. 88.96 crore in December 2019.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.36 in December 2019.

Close

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 530.80 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.03% returns over the last 6 months and -6.88% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Agrovet
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,076.461,231.771,332.78
Other Operating Income0.7411.760.43
Total Income From Operations1,077.201,243.531,333.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials814.26859.791,031.26
Purchase of Traded Goods32.4791.7540.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.61-9.9129.88
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost61.0161.7556.49
Depreciation21.6121.7120.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses104.05116.6493.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.41101.8061.43
Other Income43.0212.427.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.43114.2268.84
Interest4.127.206.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.31107.0262.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax89.31107.0262.12
Tax13.1024.2516.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.2182.7745.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.2182.7745.36
Equity Share Capital192.07192.07192.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.974.312.36
Diluted EPS3.974.312.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.974.312.36
Diluted EPS3.974.312.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Agrovet #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2021 05:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.