Godrej Agrovet Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,333.21 crore, up 26.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,333.21 crore in December 2019 up 26.3% from Rs. 1,055.58 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.36 crore in December 2019 up 62.41% from Rs. 27.93 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.96 crore in December 2019 up 37.94% from Rs. 64.49 crore in December 2018.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2018.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 577.80 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.08% returns over the last 6 months and 21.59% over the last 12 months.