Godrej Agrovet Q4 PAT seen up 33.1% YoY to Rs. 33.4 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Godrej Agrovet to report net profit at Rs. 33.4 crore up 33.1% year-on-year (down 18.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,370.4 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 16.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 86.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.