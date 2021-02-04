Godrej Agrovet Q3 net up 33% at Rs 68 crore

live bse live

Godrej Agrovet on Thursday reported a 33.11 percent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 68.09 crore for the December quarter.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 51.15 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, Godrej Agrovet said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review declined by 14.38 percent to Rs 1,526.15 crore as compared to Rs 1,782.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Shares of the company closed flat at Rs 531.80 apiece on BSE.