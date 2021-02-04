MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Godrej Agrovet Q3 net up 33% at Rs 68 crore

The company's net profit stood at Rs 51.15 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, Godrej Agrovet said in a BSE filing.

PTI
February 04, 2021 / 08:56 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Godrej Agrovet on Thursday reported a 33.11 percent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 68.09 crore for the December quarter.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 51.15 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, Godrej Agrovet said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review declined by 14.38 percent to Rs 1,526.15 crore as compared to Rs 1,782.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Shares of the company closed flat at Rs 531.80 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Godrej Agrovet #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2021 08:56 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.