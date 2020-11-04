172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|godrej-agrovet-q2-profit-up-13-at-rs-115-51-crore-6067561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godrej Agrovet Q2 profit up 13% at Rs 115.51 crore

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,732.22 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,862.45 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Godrej Agrovet on November 4 reported a 13 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 115.51 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 102.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,732.22 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,862.45 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

The company is into animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, poultry and processed food businesses.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 08:56 pm

tags #Business #Godrej Agrovet #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.