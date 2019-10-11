Godrej Agrovet Q2 PAT seen up 40.5% YoY to Rs. 100 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects Godrej Agrovet to report net profit at Rs. 100 crore up 40.5% year-on-year (up 31.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,729 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 16.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 165 crore.

