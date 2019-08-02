App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godrej Agrovet Q1 profit down 4% at Rs 78 cr

Godrej Agrovet is into animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, poultry and processed foods businesses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Godrej Agrovet August 2 reported 4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 77.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2019. It had posted a net profit of Rs 81 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,712.8 crore during April-June 2019 from Rs 1,488.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Godrej Agrovet is into animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, poultry and processed foods businesses.

Close

The consolidated results of June quarter include financials of Godrej Tyson Foods and Godrej Maxximilk which became subsidiaries of the company on March 27, 2019.

related news

Hence, the results are not comparable with the year-ago period, it added.

"The animal feed segment registered a year-on-year volume growth of 6.5 per cent in this quarter with a strong growth of 17.2 per cent in segment results. Crop protection segment's consolidated revenue grew 11.6 per cent over Q1 FY'19. However, segment results were flat on account of poor realization," Godrej Agrovet MD B S Yadav said.

The performance of vegetable oil segment was adversely impacted by sharp decline in end product prices and lower oil content due to extended summer and extreme heat, he said, adding that segment revenue and profits were lower by 13.6 per cent and 64.5 per cent, respectively.

In the dairy segment, profitability levels improved in the quarter.

"Currently, Indian agricultural value chain offers immense business opportunities to enhance productivity as practices are largely unorganized. We believe that at Godrej Agrovet we are well placed to capitalise on these opportunities given our presence across underpenetrated and unorganized segments of the agri value chain and our strong focus on research and development," Yadav said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Godrej Agrovet #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.