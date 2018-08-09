App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godrej Agrovet Q1 net profit surges 6.44% to Rs 81 crore

Net income increased to Rs 1,488.21 crore during April-June quarter of the 2018-19 compared to Rs 1,371.40 crore in the year ago period

Godrej Industries arm Godrej Agrovet today posted a 6.44 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80.97 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal, mainly driven by strong sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 76.07 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net income increased to Rs 1,488.21 crore during April-June quarter of the 2018-19 compared to Rs 1,371.40 crore in the year ago period. The strong volume and revenue growth was seen in broiler feed, layer feed and cattle feed segments, the company said.

Expenses also remained higher at Rs 1,375.58 crore in the quarter as against Rs 1,272.31 crore in the same period last fiscal. The company's scrip fell by 0.42 percent to settle at Rs 645.90 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 09:12 pm

tags #Business #Godrej Agrovet #Godrej Industries #India #Results

