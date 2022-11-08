 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Godrej Agrovet Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,445.33 crore, up 13.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,445.33 crore in September 2022 up 13.52% from Rs. 2,154.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.76 crore in September 2022 down 34.32% from Rs. 109.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.11 crore in September 2022 down 18.84% from Rs. 196.05 crore in September 2021.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.69 in September 2021.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 500.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.89% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Agrovet
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,445.33 2,499.08 2,151.70
Other Operating Income -- 10.78 2.37
Total Income From Operations 2,445.33 2,509.86 2,154.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,838.68 1,948.89 1,643.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 66.01 52.54 81.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.69 -12.72 -98.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 118.23 119.53 105.14
Depreciation 46.11 44.85 42.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 266.43 240.03 231.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.18 116.74 148.08
Other Income 8.82 7.67 5.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.00 124.41 153.70
Interest 25.71 21.57 15.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 87.29 102.84 138.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 87.29 102.84 138.08
Tax 21.89 27.87 37.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.40 74.97 100.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.40 74.97 100.53
Minority Interest 2.14 -4.97 -2.94
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.22 12.71 11.67
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 71.76 82.71 109.26
Equity Share Capital 192.16 192.16 192.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.73 4.30 5.69
Diluted EPS 3.73 4.30 5.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.73 4.30 5.69
Diluted EPS 3.73 4.30 5.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Agrovet #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.