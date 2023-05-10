English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Godrej Agrovet Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,094.99 crore, up 0.68% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,094.99 crore in March 2023 up 0.68% from Rs. 2,080.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.02 crore in March 2023 down 74.63% from Rs. 122.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.19 crore in March 2023 down 60.8% from Rs. 222.42 crore in March 2022.

    Godrej Agrovet EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.37 in March 2022.

    Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 438.65 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.23% returns over the last 6 months and -16.61% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Agrovet
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,088.802,323.502,075.62
    Other Operating Income6.19--5.13
    Total Income From Operations2,094.992,323.502,080.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,690.451,767.121,516.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.5138.9025.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.672.6534.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.91123.74124.17
    Depreciation47.5846.9345.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses247.17254.80211.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.0489.36123.51
    Other Income12.5778.4453.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.61167.80176.68
    Interest26.9624.8817.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.65142.92158.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.65142.92158.72
    Tax-0.8433.4034.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.49109.52124.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.49109.52124.10
    Minority Interest7.551.83-17.52
    Share Of P/L Of Associates9.985.0715.71
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.02116.42122.29
    Equity Share Capital192.16192.16192.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.616.066.37
    Diluted EPS1.616.066.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.616.066.37
    Diluted EPS1.616.066.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Agrovet #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:22 am